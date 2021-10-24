Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $299,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $321.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.52 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

