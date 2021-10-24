Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 247,254 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,819,445 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 247,254 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $338,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.41.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

