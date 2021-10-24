Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 271,981 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,517,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 271,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $409,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

NYSE:PXD opened at $191.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

