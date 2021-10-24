Oddz (ODDZ) One Day Volume Tops $620,484.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $12.62 million and $620,484.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oddz has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00071575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.06 or 1.00073161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.55 or 0.06734761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021770 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

