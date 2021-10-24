OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 30,995 Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) by 249.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,995 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FNGD opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $9.03.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD).

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.