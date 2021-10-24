OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,302,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $322,000.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUNEU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUNEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.