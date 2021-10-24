OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $88,000 Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,618,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 770,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,330,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $11.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.78. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

