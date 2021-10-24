Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 892,781 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,399 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 308,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

