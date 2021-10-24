Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Olympus stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Olympus has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

