Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

ONDS stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $347.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 5,989.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

