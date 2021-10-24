OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.20.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $94.48 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.33 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,159 shares of company stock worth $8,975,506 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.