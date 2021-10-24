Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.06.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

ORRF opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $268.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

In related news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

