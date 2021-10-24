Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.98.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.09 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

