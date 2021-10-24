Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) vs. FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

42.8% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Owl Rock Capital has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 80.18% 8.04% 4.05% FS KKR Capital 212.44% 8.39% 3.85%

Dividends

Owl Rock Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Owl Rock Capital pays out 93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FS KKR Capital pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Owl Rock Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FS KKR Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Owl Rock Capital and FS KKR Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 0 7 0 3.00 FS KKR Capital 1 2 2 0 2.20

Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.35%. FS KKR Capital has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.37%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than FS KKR Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and FS KKR Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $803.29 million 7.06 $517.46 million $1.33 10.86 FS KKR Capital $639.00 million 10.09 -$405.00 million $2.75 8.23

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than FS KKR Capital. FS KKR Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Owl Rock Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats FS KKR Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials. it provides financing in the form of senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and a lesser extent, equity-related securities and warrants for growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, re-financings and recapitalizations. Its investment size ranging from $20 to $250 million and it also acts as a lead investor.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.