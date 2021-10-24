Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.72. 33,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,528,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

