Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.14.

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$32.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$27.97 and a 12 month high of C$50.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.73. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$407,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$983,490.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

