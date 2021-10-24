Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.03 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $69.77 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $22.46 or 0.00037428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00071443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00102999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,097.22 or 1.00140167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.36 or 0.06589155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021417 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,423 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.