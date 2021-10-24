Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce sales of $63.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $247.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.50 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 374,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth $584,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 69.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 490,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 201,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 321,756 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 33.9% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth $279,000.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

