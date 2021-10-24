Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $124.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,634 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.