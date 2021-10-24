Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlueMar Capital Management LLC

BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of PSFE opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.