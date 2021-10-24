PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $345,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCRN stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

DCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

