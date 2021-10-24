PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $424,000 in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,130 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:FF opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $338.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.