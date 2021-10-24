PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

