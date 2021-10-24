People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,287 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

