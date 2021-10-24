Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $25.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Perion Network by 14,072.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Perion Network by 3,825.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 423,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $15,897,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,459. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

