Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $22.72

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.72, but opened at $21.64. Perion Network shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 2,508 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The firm has a market cap of $705.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

