Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €225.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €229.00 ($269.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €206.83 ($243.33).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €199.45 ($234.65) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €181.20.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.