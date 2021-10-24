Peter J. Sills Sells 2,841 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $134,294.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMP opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

SMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 229.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 119.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 54,694 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

