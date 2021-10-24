Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Tops $2.93 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $11,410.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,955.22 or 0.99973980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.15 or 0.06650937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021449 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,729,660 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

