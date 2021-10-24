Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19,600%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $7.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,592. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

