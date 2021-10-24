Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 793 ($10.36) to GBX 709 ($9.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 766.33 ($10.01).

PHNX opened at GBX 661.60 ($8.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 643.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.26. The stock has a market cap of £6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.03%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Lyons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.32), for a total transaction of £127,400 ($166,448.92). Also, insider Andrew Briggs bought 63,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.24) per share, with a total value of £400,041.38 ($522,656.62). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,667 shares of company stock valued at $44,579,871.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

