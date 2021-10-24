Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.39

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 6156025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Phunware alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $654.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative net margin of 429.56% and a negative return on equity of 560.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phunware by 5,267.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phunware by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.