Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 87.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 168.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $903,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.06 million, a PE ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

