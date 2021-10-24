PIN Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 24th. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00070157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,998.30 or 1.00238272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.79 or 0.06670704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00021900 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.