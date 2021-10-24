Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACK. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ranpak by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $954,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACK. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE PACK opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

