Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 138,350 Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $50,833,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $37,655,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $18,891,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.90. Genius Sports Limited has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

