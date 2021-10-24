Pinz Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 comprises about 1.2% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.70% of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $511,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 60,479 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

