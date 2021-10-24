Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases 29,700 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Sun Country Airlines worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $326,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,696,719 shares of company stock valued at $272,752,099.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNCY shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.