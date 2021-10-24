Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $8.04 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000. Agree Realty accounts for 2.4% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

