Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $219.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $214.26.
In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
