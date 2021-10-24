Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $219.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

