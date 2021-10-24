Piper Sandler Weighs in on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.79.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,904,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 157,802 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.