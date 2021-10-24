PirateCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $740,427.73 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $740,427.73 and approximately $92.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,857,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

