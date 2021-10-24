PlayFuel (PLF) Market Cap Tops $2.14 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00205007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00102777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004204 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

