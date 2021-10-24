Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 354,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $770.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.