Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of BPOP opened at $83.50 on Thursday. Popular has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Popular will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

In other Popular news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Popular by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Popular by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,945,000 after acquiring an additional 335,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Popular by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.