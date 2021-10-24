Portion (PRT) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Portion has a market cap of $3.25 million and $16,535.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.00201595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00100527 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

