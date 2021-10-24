PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.88.

PWSC opened at $23.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerSchool stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

