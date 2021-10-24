Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

PDS opened at $44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $4,813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,274,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,410,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $3,795,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

