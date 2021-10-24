Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target dropped by analysts at ATB Capital from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.63.

PD stock opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$62.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

