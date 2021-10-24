Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after acquiring an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 483,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,725 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

